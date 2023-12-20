Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $707.71 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.46.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

