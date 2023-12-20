Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

