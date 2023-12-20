Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

