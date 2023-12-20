Clean Yield Group Has $551,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

