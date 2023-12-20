Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 280,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,233,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

