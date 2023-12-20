iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,912,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,594,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,601 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
BATS ITA opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
