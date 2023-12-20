iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,912,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,594,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS ITA opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.