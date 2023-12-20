SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VV stock opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

