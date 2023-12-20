Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Middlesex Water by 42.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Middlesex Water by 334.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Up 1.7 %

Middlesex Water stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.72. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.