Clean Yield Group Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.