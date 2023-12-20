Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

