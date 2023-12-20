STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

