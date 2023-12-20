Clean Yield Group Has $2.75 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 113,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $150.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

