Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

