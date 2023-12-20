Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

