Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

