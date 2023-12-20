Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 221,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 345,885 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $26.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,022,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after buying an additional 472,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.