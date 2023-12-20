G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

