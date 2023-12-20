Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,882,000 after purchasing an additional 238,212 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

LKFN stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

