Clean Yield Group Has $33,000 Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 58.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,648,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Kyndryl Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KD stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.