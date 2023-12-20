G&S Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $580,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

MRO stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

