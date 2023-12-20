G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

