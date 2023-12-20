G&S Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

