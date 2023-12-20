G&S Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

