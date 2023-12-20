Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 78.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7,206.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

