Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on January 30th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 156.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

