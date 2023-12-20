G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

CAH opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

