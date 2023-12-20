Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $446,220.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,438,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,449.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 160,510 shares of company stock worth $1,665,794 over the last three months.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.