Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Up 1.3 %

LON TENT opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.79. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.41 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

(Get Free Report)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT)

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.