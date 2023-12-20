Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Up 1.3 %

LON TENT opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.79. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.41 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

