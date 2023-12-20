Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Up 1.3 %
LON TENT opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.79. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.41 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.12.
About Triple Point Energy Transition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Point Energy Transition
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.