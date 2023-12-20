Pharos Energy plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21.82 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £92.36 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34).

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 29,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,318.10). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 29,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,318.10). Also, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.68 ($1,250.39). Insiders have acquired a total of 62,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,349 over the last three months. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pharos Energy

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.