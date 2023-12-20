JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance

LON JFJ opened at GBX 482.14 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.41 and a beta of 0.74. JPMorgan Japanese has a twelve month low of GBX 435 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 521 ($6.59). The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 474.60.

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

