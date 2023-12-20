JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance
LON JFJ opened at GBX 482.14 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.41 and a beta of 0.74. JPMorgan Japanese has a twelve month low of GBX 435 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 521 ($6.59). The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 474.60.
JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile
