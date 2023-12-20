Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVM opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $140,769.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,114,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,065.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 416,544 shares of company stock worth $3,512,002 over the last 90 days.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
