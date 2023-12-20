Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 834,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,007,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Upwork Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,148 shares of company stock valued at $623,581. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

