CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

Shares of CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 376.35 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 418.36. CML Microsystems has a 12 month low of GBX 340 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 596 ($7.54).

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.