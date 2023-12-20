ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,799.41 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.01 million and $3,799.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,905.95 or 0.99960064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012232 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03042408 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,067.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

