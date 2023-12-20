dYdX Price Tops $2.93 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $537.97 million and approximately $121.63 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00006820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

