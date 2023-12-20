XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $106.96 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $106.96 million and approximately $349,072.19 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,010,882 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

Telegram

Buying and Selling XRUN

