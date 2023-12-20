QUASA Price Down 9.1% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $130,307.32 and $4,430.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,905.95 or 0.99960064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012232 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003671 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0010398 USD and is down -19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,657.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.