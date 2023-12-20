GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.0488 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $696,544.04 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,733,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

