Creditcoin Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $158.34 million and approximately $174.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.