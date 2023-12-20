United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 4.9% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. 149,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 770,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quarry LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

