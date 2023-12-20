Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,035,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,878 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $14,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 85.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

