GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 762,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 655,506 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

