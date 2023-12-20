SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,794,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,184,249 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $46.40.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,335,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 317,954 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

