PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,271,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,921 shares.The stock last traded at $49.51 and had previously closed at $49.50.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after purchasing an additional 829,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares during the period.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

