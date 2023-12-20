FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 248,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 188,188 shares.The stock last traded at $40.49 and had previously closed at $40.54.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

