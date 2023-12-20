MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $50.69

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.69, but opened at $52.52. MoneyLion shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 47,124 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ML. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

MoneyLion Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,445.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

