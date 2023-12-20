iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $443.91

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $443.91 and last traded at $443.39, with a volume of 2963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

