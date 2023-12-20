ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.06

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.06 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 757620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

