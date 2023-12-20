HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.64

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 26970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

HNI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HNI by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

