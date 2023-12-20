Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.34

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 355633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

